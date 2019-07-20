Marshall Faulk explores becoming an agent

Running back Marshall Faulk’s NFL career ended with a bust in the Hall of Fame. His TV career as one of the lead analysts at NFL Network ended amid a haze of allegations made in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Faulk is now embarking on a new football path. He was spotted at the recent NFL Players Association seminar and exam for new agents in Washington, and PFT has confirmed that he was indeed present.

Faulk has spent time with Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny during the 2019 offseason, and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has studied Faulk in an effort to enhance Zeke’s pass-catching skills. Both are represented by Faulk’s former agent, Rocky Arceneaux, and it’s possible that Faulk plans to join Arceneaux’s firm if/when Faulk secures NFLPA certification.

Drafted by the Colts, Faulk became a central figure of the Greatest Show on Turf edition of the St. Louis Rams, 20 years ago. He had an amazing four straight seasons with more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage — one with the Colts and three in a row with the Rams. Faulk won the NFL MVP award in 2000.