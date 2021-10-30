Marshall fans go nuts as squirrel runs 40 yards to paydirt

You never know where you will find your next highlight on a college football Saturday.

This one comes to us from the FIU-Marshall game and it had the Thundering Herd fans roaring.

No points wound up on the scoreboard but it was a tremendous example of broken-field running … and announcing.

Watch as the squirrel starts at the 40 and starts, stops, dekes and fakes while the crowd gets louder with every yard gained.

Finally, he makes his way into the end zone to the delight of the announcer and Marshall faithful.