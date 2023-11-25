Marshall expected to rain 3s in game at Kentucky

Nov. 24—Kentucky will continue searching for the right player combinations when it hosts Marshall on Friday at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is 6 p.m.

"We're going to figure out who should be in at the end," UK coach John Calipari said on his radio show Tuesday night. "This is a group that plays really fast. They are really skilled."

Kentucky needed overtime to stop Saint Joseph's 96-88 on Monday night.

"We had four freshmen in at the end of the game," Calipari said. "The next teams we're playing, all have those 23 and 24 year olds."

Marshall is a team that will shoot a lot of 3-pointers, just like Saint Joe's did.

Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni plays a fast style. Marshall has a 2-3 record and beat Florida International 80-69 Monday night, but Marshall fell to Oakland 78-71 on Tuesday Kentucky should be a big favorite in this game.

"We had shootaround type shots to make and we just can't shoot 20% on threes," D'Antoni said after the loss to Oakland. "We're not finding the efficiency we need. We're finding the shots. Bright side we found a place for Goran when we're in zone. He effected the game and kept us in there."

Nate Martin picked up his third double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds as Kevon Voyles scored a team-high 18 points, his fourth game of 17 or more points this season.

Wyatt Fricks fell a point shy of a double-double grabbing 11 boards and tallying nine points.

UK is also playing at just under 15 seconds per possession time, according to KenPom.com.

"It speaks to our level of conditioning, getting our guys in shape to play at that pace," UK assistant coach Orlando Antigua said on the Calipari radio show.

No. 16 Kentucky practiced Wednesday afternoon, and Thanksgiving morning the team is serving food at the Salvation Army. UK practiced for a short time Thursday, then had dinner at Calipari's house.

Calipari didn't have an update on UK's 7-footers Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso and Zvonimir Ivisic, who have yet to play a game for the Wildcats.

MARSHALL AT NO. 16 KENTUCKY

Tipoff: 6 p.m. CT.

Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington.

Records: Marshall 2-3. Kentucky 4-1.

Series: Kentucky leads 12-0.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 82-54 on Dec. 22, 2012 in Lexington.

TV: SEC Network.

Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.