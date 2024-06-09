Marshall athletics celebrates APR success

Jun. 8—By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall athletics celebrated continued success in the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate reports, which were released earlier this week.

Marshall finishes with an overall department rate of 987, which is three points above the national average. Four Marshall Athletics programs finished with perfect APRs, based on data released for the four-year cycle completed in the 2022-23 year.

"Marshall student-athletes and the faculty and staff that support them on their academic journey continue to be extraordinary," said Christian Spears, Marshall's Director of Athletics. "It's not easy to balance all aspects of the student-athlete experience, but what this university does best in the SBC is recognize that our students are here for a transformational educational experience that leads to an amazing career outcome. I'm incredibly proud of the faculty and staff, as well as our student-athletes for representing us all at the top of the league."

The four programs in Marshall Athletics who finished with a perfect APR were Women's Cross Country, Women's Golf, Women's Swimming & Diving and Women's Tennis.

"It is incredible to see the hard work of our student-athletes pay off," said Kaylyn Torain, Marshall University's Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Services. "The hard work of our students and the support of the academic staff and coaches has created a positive environment for academic success. The result of that is our department having four teams with perfect scores, which is amazing."

The Women's Swimming & Diving program was the lone SBC program to finish with a perfect 1000 APR for the 2022-23 cycle.

In addition to those programs, Women's Soccer (998) and Women's Basketball (995) each led the way in the Sun Belt Conference, as well.

"Marshall University takes great pride in our student-athletes' academic achievements, which exemplify our commitment to academic excellence," said Dr. Avi Mukherjee, Marshall University's Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. "Their perseverance and success in both their studies and sports reflect our unwavering dedication to fostering their holistic growth."

Eight of nine women's sports programs within Marshall Athletics exceed the national average for APR within their sport while all nine programs are at least even with the national average.

Women's Basketball (+14), Women's Cross Country (+12) and Men's Basketball (+12) were programs above the national average by double-digits.

Other programs to exceed the national average in APR included Football (+3), Women's Golf (+7), Women's Swimming & Diving (+8), Women's Tennis (+9), Women's Soccer (+9), Softball (+2) and Women's Track (+4).

Of note, the APR rates are based on a four-year cycle, which is why Men's Track did not receive a score. Men's Track at Marshall was reinstated as a sport within Marshall Athletics for the 2022-23 year.

The NCAA's APR benchmark for its athletic programs is 930, which Marshall easily exceeds in every sport.

The APR is the NCAA's method for which is holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes by utilizing a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete for each academic term.

2022-23 Marshall APR Rates

(By Program)

Men's Programs

Baseball 963

Football 966

Men's Basketball 980

Men's Cross Country 978

Men's Golf 976

Men's Soccer 984

Women's Programs

Softball 990

Women's Basketball 995

Women's Cross Country 1000

Women's Golf 1000

Women's Soccer 998

Women's Swim & Dive 1000

Women's Tennis 1000

Women's Track 987

Women's Volleyball 989

Overall Marshall APR 987

National Average 984