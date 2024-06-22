Marshall agrees to deal with NIL partner

Jun. 21—By DAVID O'LEARY

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON , W.Va. — Athlete Advantage, an industry leader in the Name, Image, and Likeness space, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Marshall University to be the NIL Management partner for Thundering Herd Athletics.

Fans and businesses will be able to contribute to Marshall student-athletes NIL through The Thunder Trust collective, enabling corporate partners and supporters' greater access and unique experiences.

Fans and those in the community who would like to further their NIL support of Thundering Herd student-athletes and Marshall Athletics can find out how to do so at: thethundertrust.com.

Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears has proven to be a visionary leader as he and the athletic department navigate the changing world of college athletics.

"The new collegiate athletic enterprise is going to require new ways of getting this done, particularly around NIL. Partnering with a group that has proven they can do this at an elite level was critical for us to maintain who we are and who we want to continue to be — we are grateful to have Athlete Advantage on board with us," said Spears.

"Then for them to accept our recommendation and adding Stevie (Browning) to their team as our GM here at Marshall, confirms that awesome decision we all made together."

"I am thrilled to announce the partnership between Marshall University and Athlete Advantage. The University, Huntington, and the region have been a significant and vital part of my life," said Ryan Miller, Founder and CEO of Athlete Advantage.

"I'm excited to collaborate with the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, and businesses that work together to make Marshall one of the great institutions in the country. I do not doubt that this community can compete with any other regarding its commitment and passion for its teams and players."

Stevie Browning, a native of Logan, West Virginia, is a new addition to the Athlete Advantage staff and will be serving as the General Manager for The Thunder Trust.

A former standout guard for the Thundering Herd, his journey is a testament to hard work, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Following graduation, Browning played professionally overseas, posting a stellar career, before returning to his home state. Stevie has shown an entrepreneurial spirit as the owner and operator of Mountain Dreams Media and Main Street Co. Browning has made significant contributions both on and off the basketball court for the Marshall University community.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Thunder Trust and take on the leadership role as General Manager," said Browning. "As a proud West Virginian and former Thundering Herd player, I understand the challenges and opportunities our student-athletes face. I am committed to using my experiences and connections in the community to help our student-athletes. Together, we will create a supportive and empowering environment that not only enhances their athletic careers, but also strengthens our community."