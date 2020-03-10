Marshal Yanda's former teammates react to retirement news: 'Hall of Famer'

After 13 seasons in the NFL, Baltimore Ravens lifer Marshal Yanda has decided to retire.

Confirming the news, the Ravens posted a video tribute to Yanda, which adequately portrayed the impact Yanda had not only on the field, but off the field as well.

Forever a Raven.



After 13 incredible seasons, Marshal Yanda is calling it a career. pic.twitter.com/rMCIfJZoFm



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 10, 2020

Upon hearing the news, fans, players and former teammates tweeted their well wishes to the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Perfect example of a guy who left it all on the field! 🐐 #HOFer https://t.co/QkMTaQJfQT — Zachary Orr (@ZO35) March 10, 2020

Many of the reactions on Twitter included the likelihood of Yanda becoming a "Hall of Famer."

Can't say enough about what Marshal has meant to my career along with his impact for many others. Extremely fortunate to have learned from & played alongside a Hall of Famer. The ultimate teammate, warrior and friend. Congrats Marsh! https://t.co/JmmRu1ad3d — Matt Skura (@Matt_Skura62) March 10, 2020

One of the best to ever do it! So grateful to have Marshal opening up lanes for me on Sundays. Hall of Fame player and Hall of Fame person. Congrats Yanda! https://t.co/1FBcAKTi1w — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) March 10, 2020

Echoing the Hall of Fame sentiment was Mark Ingram II.

1st ballot. I love you big Marsh. 😊😢💜 https://t.co/Vl3B7TvWmd — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) March 10, 2020

Parker Ehringer, whose first season with the Ravens was Yanda's last, tweeted about learning from the veteran his first season.

That man Marsh !!! It was honor to take the field with you every Sunday this past year and learn from a true veteran like yourself. You are the true definition of toughness ! Congrats on a phenomenal 13 year career and wish you nothing but the best for your life after football ! https://t.co/tysyqUwR0z — Parker Ehinger (@Big_Park79) March 10, 2020

The New England Patriots' Benjamin Watson tweeted about playing alongside his former teammate, saying Yanda was the "epitome of #PlayLikeARaven."

YAAAAAANDA!!!! Congratulations my friend. Was an honor to be your teammate. Epitome of #PlayLikeARaven https://t.co/yzBOlseZrG — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) March 10, 2020

Yanda is expected to officially announce his retirement during a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m.

