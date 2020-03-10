Marshal Yanda's former teammates react to retirement news: 'Hall of Famer'

Caroline Brandt
NBC Sports Washington

After 13 seasons in the NFL, Baltimore Ravens lifer Marshal Yanda has decided to retire.

Confirming the news, the Ravens posted a video tribute to Yanda, which adequately portrayed the impact Yanda had not only on the field, but off the field as well.

Upon hearing the news, fans, players and former teammates tweeted their well wishes to the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Many of the reactions on Twitter included the likelihood of Yanda becoming a "Hall of Famer."

Echoing the Hall of Fame sentiment was Mark Ingram II.

Parker Ehringer, whose first season with the Ravens was Yanda's last, tweeted about learning from the veteran his first season.

The New England Patriots' Benjamin Watson tweeted about playing alongside his former teammate, saying Yanda was the "epitome of #PlayLikeARaven."

Yanda is expected to officially announce his retirement during a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m.

