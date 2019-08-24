Marshal Yanda returns to Ravens practice as offensive line picture slowly takes shape

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - The Ravens offensive line is finally beginning to take shape.

Right guard Marshal Yanda returned to the practice field Saturday, 15 days before the team's regular season opener in Miami. He missed the last two weeks of practice. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley also returned from a left ankle injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now, it's a matter of getting the starting unit together.

"They've been practicing all along," coach John Harbaugh said. "Marshal's missed the last week or so, but he's the one guy that can afford it. That was an opportunity to give those other guys a lot of reps. They've filled right in today. It's time to go."

With Yanda and Stanley on the offensive line, fourth-fifths of the starting unit was present at practice Saturday. The lone holdout was Jermaine Eluemunor, the presumed starter at left guard, who missed practice.

That leaves some inside spots open for competition, where Ben Powers and Bradley Bozeman have been looking to shore up the depth.

"It's good, every game, every Thursday you go out there and you get things you're happy with that you've corrected over the course of the week, and you get things you need to address the next week," Powers said. "Going into it every week, it's just football."

Powers, who mostly played left guard at Oklahoma, spent the majority of his snaps Thursday in Philadelphia at right guard. He took a few game reps, however, so the position isn't completely foreign to him.

Bozeman has also played reps at center and guard, so the interior offensive line has some versatility. Paired with Patrick Mekari and Patrick Vahe as well, the Ravens offensive line has depth up the middle.

Story continues

"The inside did really well," Harbaugh said. "The three young guys that you're referring to I thought played very well. They all put themselves in contention, we've just got to figure out what we're going to do."

Aside from the offensive line, which should see some significant reps next Thursday in Washington, none of the Ravens starters will play. Harbuagh will decide how much key depth players like quarterback Trace McSorley will play on Monday.

And with roster cut downs a week from Saturday at 4 p.m., any playing time for depth players is crucial to earning their spot on the 53-man roster - in Baltimore or elsewhere.

On the injury front, there was a noticeable lack of defensive backs present. Five missed practice, though there isn't a cause for concern.

There were 12 players missing from practice Saturday morning: Randin Crecelius, Greg Senat, Jermaine Eluemunor, Brandon Carr, Tavon Young, Maruice Canady, Earl Thomas, Iman Marshall, Jaylon Ferguson, Nicholas Grigsby, Paul Worrilow and Gerald Willis.

It was later announced by Ian Rappoport that Worrilow, one day after signing with the Ravens, decided to retire at age 29.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, he left the Ravens stay at home with his wife, who is eight months pregnant. He'll re-evaluate his NFL future at a later time.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Marshal Yanda returns to Ravens practice as offensive line picture slowly takes shape originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington