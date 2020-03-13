Marshal Yanda left the NFL exactly how he wanted to — on top of his game

Marshal Yanda sat in the auditorium at the Ravens practice facility in Owings Mills on Wednesday, flanked by the men who drafted, coached and scouted him, and made an official decision that none of them wanted to hear.

Yanda, 35, retired from the National Football League on Wednesday after a brilliant 13-year career that included eight Pro Bowl appearances and seven All-Pro selections. He also was apart of the Ravens team in 2012 that won the Super Bowl over the 49ers.

Yanda's most recent Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections in 2019, though, were the end of the line for the right guard. He wanted to go out his way.

And as it turned out, the way he left the NFL was a mirror image of how he played the sport - on top of his game.

"I have watched guys as they got older lose a little bit more each year and then by the end they were almost like a liability, and it was just like, ‘You need to hang it up and be done,'" Yanda explained. "In the back of my mind, I said I never wanted to be like that."

He never was, as the Ravens offensive line - led by Yanda - paved the way for the NFL's best rushing attack of all-time in 2019. The offense led the league in points and, for the most part, remained incredibly healthy.

After the official retirement announcement, the biggest news of the afternoon came when Eric DeCosta revealed that Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor in the near future.

But despite all the accolades and praise, Yanda, who is never one to speak openly about himself, wasn't emotional about the end of his playing career. He again reiterated his desire to not leave the game when he was forced to. But rather on his own.

"I wanted to be up here (with) these guys wanting me back rather than being at the other end of it saying, ‘I'm happy you're retiring because you're at the end of your playing potential' and happily clapping me out of the door," Yanda said with a smile.

If there was any thought of a return, though, Yanda would have to put on some serious weight.

He said he weight about 265 pounds, down from his playing weight of 310 pounds against the Titans for the team's playoff game in mid-January.

That wasn't Yanda's only story, though, nor his best.

He talked about how he was tased in the Ravens; locker room for a measly price of 600 dollars since he assumed it couldn't be worse than getting shocked by an electric fence on the farm. He recalled how he had to replace left tackle Jonathan Ogden during his first-ever training camp practice - and was quickly put on his backside by Terrell Suggs.

DeCosta also told a story about how he and Yanda's former college coach at Iowa, Kirk Ferentz, exchanged thank you notes about how Yanda needed to end up a Raven.

The Ravens ended up picking Yanda 86th overall in the 2007 NFL Draft, just a few spots after Ferentz thought they might.

"He was tough, competitive, smart and had a unique respect for the game as well as his teammates," executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said. "I just want to congratulate you, Marshal, on a great career, and I know sometime in the future, as I have been told, you will be getting your mail in Canton."

As for what's next, that's the difficult part.

The Ravens, for the first time in over a decade, won't be sure who will line up at the right guard position. They're not just replacing a right guard, they're replacing a future Hall of Fame player.

"As a coach, you could never ask beyond what Marshal did and gave," coach John Harbaugh said. "...He embraced every bit of his career and made the most of it. In my opinion, he's a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer."

But the off-field impact for Yanda will be just as difficult to replace.

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was in attendance, as were current teammates Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, Ben Powers, Matt Skura, Parker Ehinger, Chris Wormley, Nick Boyle, and R.J Prince. Yanda's former offensive line coach, Joe D'Alessandris was there, too.

Quite simply, there's no way to replace what Yanda gave to the organization, both on and off the field.

"You can't replace a guy like Marshal," DeCosta said. "As great a player as he is, he's a better person and a leader. You hope you hit on someone who at some point can become that guy, but that's like a once-in-every-10-year type of thing."

