Marsh, Mauzy earn first career wins at Jennerstown Speedway on First Responders Night

Jennerstown Speedway celebrated First Responders Night presented by Somerset Trust Company on Saturday.

Travis Shaffer led nearly every lap of the Somerset Trust Company Fast & Furious 4s 25-lap feature.

Unfortunately, Shaffer could not hold off a charging Bradley Marsh, who passed him at the stripe with one to go, earning his first career win at Jennerstown Speedway.

Bradley Marsh captured his first career victory at Jennerstown Speedway in the Somerset Trust Company Fast & Furious 4s, June 1, in Jennerstown.

Dan Campbell collected his third win of the 2024 season in the One Stop Auto Sales Pro Stocks.

Campbell worked his way through the field and took the lead over Darin Mauzy, who started in the front row. With nine laps to go, Jeff Giles got into Mauzy, bringing out the yellow flag.

Campbell outran Kyle Burkholder and Josh Dunmyer following the restart to cruise to a win.

NASCAR legends at Jennerstown Jennerstown Speedway: Top 15 NASCAR drivers to race the oval: Nos. 1-7

In the Stoystown Auto Wreckers Modifieds, Tom Golik tallied his first win since September of 2022. He darted out to the lead on Lap 1 and never looked back.

John Fama finished second and Randal Carlson came in a distant third in the 15-lap, 5-car feature.

Will Hemminger won a thriller from the pole in the Martella's Phamacies Late Models. Hemminger led all 30 laps but had to fend off Bryan Shipp for much of the feature.

Shipp nearly made the pass with four to go, but Hemminger, who moved up to the premier division from the Pro Stocks this season, was up to the challenge.

Barry Awtey finished third in the 8-car race.

Defending Ron's Collision Center Street Stocks champ, Brent Bickerstaff found his way to the front on Lap 2 of 20-lap feature and won his second race of the year.

Bickerstaff withstood the late challenge of Rick Meehleib to extend his points lead.

Erik Mauzy rocketed to the lead on the start of the Integrity Coatings Chargers feature and led all 15 laps to pick up his first career win at Jennerstown Speedway.

Donald Lybarger Jr. and Ken Burkholder finished second and third, respectively.

Jennerstown Speedway will hold Allied Milk Producers Night on June 8, featuring an autograph session prior to the start of 6-division racing action.

Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Marsh, Mauzy capture 1st wins; Hemminger wins thriller at Jennerstown