Marsh brings championship experience as new Austin volleyball coach

Apr. 11—Austin High School made a big splash this week when the school hired April Marsh as the new head volleyball coach.

The move was made official Wednesday during a meeting of the Decatur City Schools Board of Education.

Marsh brings championship experience to the Black Bears' program, having won a state championship in 2013 as the head coach of Bob Jones. She's also had stints at Athens and most recently Brooks.

Marsh has an overall record of 715-241 and has been named All-State coach of the year twice (2013 and 2017). In addition to her state title in 2013, she's finished state runner-up three times and added a Final Four appearance and multiple Elite Eight appearances.

Now Marsh brings that experience to Austin.

"This felt like a great opportunity for me. The vision I have and the vision that Mr. Garth has both line up," Marsh said. "This feels like a great time to come here. Decatur City Schools is investing in athletics, investing in academics. There's a lot of resources to work with and the community always has great athletes."

Marsh will be taking over an Austin program that has been down in recent years. The Black Bears last state tournament appearance came in 2004.

Fortunately, Marsh has experience in this area. In 2019 she left Bob Jones for an Athens program that had also been down. In her first season she led the Golden Eagles to the school's first state tournament berth in 20 years. In three seasons at Athens she led the team to two state tournament appearances.

"Even when I started at Bob Jones they had been having a lot of girls quit before I got there," Marsh said. "I think the important thing is to not focus on what the team has done in the past. We're going to be focused on what's ahead and what we can do to bring this program where it needs to be."

Marsh laid out her philosophy and plan on how she will bring championship success to Austin.

"We're going to develop toughness and I know from having worked in Decatur before that there's already plenty of kids that have that toughness," Marsh said. "We're going to teach a lot of things off the court and when we do, success on the court will take care of itself. Small wins everyday will eventually lead to big wins."

— caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2