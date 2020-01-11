Marsh's brilliant best T20 knock sees Scorchers past Heat

Mitchell Marsh produced his best Twenty20 batting display as Perth Scorchers completed a commanding 34-run triumph over Brisbane Heat at Optus Stadium.

Australia international Marsh blasted an unbeaten 93 off just 41 balls to lead the Scorchers to an impressive 213-3 – their highest total in Big Bash League history.

The Perth skipper plundered 44 of his runs off 13 deliveries from Ben Laughlin, who finished with the joint-most expensive figures in a BBL match of 1-60.

Tom Banton gave the Scorchers hope with an entertaining 55, but Brisbane came up short on 179-8 and the Scorchers moved level with them on eight points.

MARSH ON THE MARCH

Josh Inglis started strongly with 28 off 14 balls and Marsh ensured the Scorchers' tempo did not drop.

The all-rounder racked up three fours and eight maximums – three of which came in succession off the final over from Laughlin.

That took his unbroken partnership with Cameron Bancroft (41 off 29) to 124 and the hosts to a tally that would always prove difficult for the Heat to chase down.

BANTON'S BRILLIANT FAREWELL

Brisbane were in with a chance while Banton was at the crease, though, as the opener another stunning display in his final appearance before being replaced by AB de Villiers.

The 21-year-old, who will join the England squad in South Africa for the three-game ODI series in February, produced a series of stunning shots, the pick of the bunch being a ramp from off stump off Jhye Richardson that landed well beyond the ropes.

Banton brought up his third fifty of the competition off 25 balls with a drive through mid-off, but he was caught and bowled by Fawad Ahmed, who did well to cling on as he trod on the non-striker's stumps.

BRISBANE FALL SHORT

Banton's dismissal at the end of the 10th over did not immediately change the complexion of the match for the Heat, who remained into the hunt thanks to the 41-run partnership between Ben Cutting (20) and Joe Burns (37).

However, the run rate slowed and the Scorchers grasped control with the ball, Richardson, Joel Paris and Chris Jordan finishing with two wickets apiece.