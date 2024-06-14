Marseille’s Vitinha set to complete permanent move to Genoa

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Olympique de Marseille’s Vitinha (24) is set to complete a permanent move to Serie A side Genoa.

Vitinha arrived at Marseille for a club-record fee of over €30m from SC Braga in January 2023, however, he failed to ever live up to the price tag. The arrival of Pierre-Emerick AUbameyang and then later Faris Moumbagna saw the Portuguese forward slip further down the pecking order and, in search of confidence and game time, he was loaned out to Genoa in January.

In his four months in Italy, he netted two goals in Serie A, which was enough to convince Genoa to keep hold of the former Portugal U21 international. It had initially been thought that Vitinha would return to the club on a season-long loan deal, however, Romano understands that the deal will instead be made permanent. An agreement on a €15m fee is close to being reached. As part of the deal, OM will have a buy-back clause.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle