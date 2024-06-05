Marseille targeting other managers as top target Sergio Conceicao considers his options

Olympique de Marseille are set to ramp up their search for a new manager, with primary target Sergio Conceicao, who has recently vacated his post at FC Porto following victory in the Portuguese cup, wanting to consider his options before committing to a new project.

According to RMC Sport, the Portuguese coach is yet to give a response to Marseille’s overtures, seeking some test to rest and consider his options after an emotionally intense final period at his previous club. Although attracted to the prospect of coaching a club in a city where passions run high and the solid contract offer on the table, the former FC Nantes coach is taking his time to answer the call, something that is making Les Phocéens impatient following the departure of Jean-Louis Gasset at the end of the season.

In the meantime, Marseille continues to scope out the availability of other managers in case patience with Conceicao finally wears out.

GFFN | Jack McArdle