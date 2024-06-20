Marseille in talks with Toulouse’s Moussa Diarra

Olympique de Marseille are in talks with Moussa Diarra (23), whose contract at Toulouse FC is set to expire, according to a report from L’Équipe.

Whilst the arrival of new manager Roberto De Zerbi is yet to be officialised, the Italian is reportedly being involved in transfer strategy discussions. There could be a spate of new arrivals at the club. Lilian Brassier is expected to be the club’s first signing. Despite interest from clubs across Europe, including Bournemouth, the Frenchman has agreed to join OM. Les Phocéens must now reach an agreement with Stade Brestois, who expect around €10m for their centre-back.

L’Équipe understands that an offer has also been submitted for Farense’s Mohamed Bachir Belloumi (22) as Pablo Longoria and Mehdi Benatia look to add a left-footed winger. Discussions are also underway with Diarra. The Malian international made 31 appearances last season, however, his contract at Toulouse expires at the end of the month. He could therefore make the switch to the Vélodrome on a free transfer.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle