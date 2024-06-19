Marseille submit offer for Farense’s Mohamed Bachir Belloumi

Olympique de Marseille may not have officialised the arrival of manager Roberto De Zerbi, however, they are already making moves in the transfer window. According to a report from Foot Mercato, a bid has been submitted for Farense’s Mohamed Bachi Belloumi (22).

OM are working on two deals. The first is to sign Stade Brestois’ Lilian Brassier (24), one of the architects of the Breton club’s surprise UEFA Champions League qualification. L’Équipe understands that the French centre-back has already agreed terms with Les Phocéens and discussions between the two clubs regarding a transfer fee are ongoing.

Concurrently, Marseille are working on a deal to sign Algeria youth international Bachir Belloumi, who currently plays his club football at Portuguese club Farense. Last season, he scored seven goals and registered four assists in Portugal’s top-flight, attracting the interest of Benfica.

However, he has instead been enticed by the project at Marseille. Pablo Longoria and Mehdi Benatia are in the market for a left-footed winger and may have found their man. An offer has now been submitted and OM will eagerly await Farense’s response.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle