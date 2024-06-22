Marseille set to face competition from Everton to sign Wilfried Ndidi

Marseille are showing a strong interest in signing Leicester defensive midfielder Wilfried Ndidi (27), according to La Provence. The Nigerian international’s contract at the King Power Stadium is set to expire at the end of June meaning he is free to negotiate with other clubs as a free agent.

There is now sign of a contract extension on the horizon with the newly-promoted Premier League club for the 27-year-old. With his contract set to expire, this has piqued the interest of several clubs around Europe who are looking to sign Ndidi with no transfer fee involved.

OM are not the only club interested in the former Genk midfielder as they try to convince him to move to the Stade Vélodrome. They are set to battle with Everton and Real Betis in order to sign the midfielder, La Provence reports. Lyon and Sevilla have also been linked with a move for Ndidi.

GFFN | Liam Wraith