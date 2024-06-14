Marseille reach verbal agreement with Roberto De Zerbi

Olympique de Marseille have reached a verbal agreement with Roberto De Zerbi for the Italian to become their next manager, according to Santi Aouna.

All that is left for Marseille to announce their new head coach is for lawyers to formalise the agreement in writing, with De Zerbi expected to sign a contract that will see him in La Provence for the next three years.

Marseille’s journey to find a new head coach after interim appointment Jean-Louis Gasset retired at the end of the season has seen them linked with a variety of names in recent weeks, namely Paulo Fonesca (now at AC Milan) and Sérgio Conceição (of FC Porto).

This looks like an exceptional coup for a new era under Marseille president Pablo Longoria and his sporting director Medhi Benatia, and a demonstration of the pull that Ligue 1 and its sleeping giants still hold, with De Zerbi reportedly rejecting a move to Manchester United for Les Phocéens.

GFFN | Nick Hartland