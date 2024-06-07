Marseille’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attracting interest from Saudi club Al-Shabab

According to L’Équipe, Marseille’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (34) is attracting the interest of Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab this summer. The Gulf State are planning another offensive on Europe in the summer transfer window and the Gabon international has emerged as a potential candidate to make the switch.

Aubameyang is not the only striker that Al-Shabab have shown an interest in from Ligue 1 this summer. L’Équipe report that the Saudi Pro League club have also shown an interest in his former Arsenal teammate Alexandre Lacazette, whose future at Lyon is far from certain.

Advances to be rejected?

Despite the interest from Saudi Arabia, the former Chelsea striker looks set to stay at OM. The 34-year-old confirmed his desire to stay at the Stade Vélodrome in a recent interview with La Provence. However, if he is to stay in Ligue 1, he looks for attacking reinforcements to support him next season.

GFFN | Liam Wraith