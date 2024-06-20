Marseille make offer for Leicester’s highly-coveted Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi (27) represents a unique opportunity on the market. An international midfielder in his prime and soon to be available on a free transfer, it is no surprise that teams are lining up to sign the Leicester City man.

As previously reported by Foot Mercato, Olympique Lyonnais were looking to quickly wrap up a deal for Nigerian international Ndidi, however, they have not managed to do so, despite submitting an offer. With his contract expiring at the end of the month, other clubs have come to the fore, notably Olympique de Marseille.

Everton submit Ndidi offer, Monaco interested

OM will be without European football next season, however, there is a certain attraction to the Phocéen project with the impending arrival of Roberto De Zerbi as manager. When the Italian manager arrives, he may need to reconstruct the midfield. Pape Gueye is leaving on a free transfer, Jean Onana’s loan has come to an end and Jordan Veretout and Geoffrey Kondogbia could both leave, if reasonable offers arrive.

Within this context, OM have submitted an offer for Ndidi, just as Lyon and Everton have already done. Leicester, meanwhile, continue to attempt to extend the Nigerian’s deal as they return to the Premier League. AS Monaco are also interested, as are Sevilla, however, the La Liga side will find it difficult to pull off the deal, according to Foot Mercato.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle