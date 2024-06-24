Marseille’s Iliman Ndiaye nearing Everton move

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Everton and Olympique de Marseille are nearing an agreement over the transfer of Iliman Ndiaye (24).

Having got Sheffield United promoted to the Premier League in the 2022/23 season, Ndiaye left England to join boyhood club Marseille in a €20m deal. However, amid the turmoil at the club, he struggled to find his feet at the Vélodrome, scoring just four goals and registering three assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Roberto De Zerbi is set to arrive at OM in the coming days, however, it seems that he won’t get the chance to work with Ndiaye, who looks all set for an immediate return to England. Everton had shown interest in the Senegal international in January and they have returned to the negotiating table.

Foot Mercato understands that, whilst the Toffees’ first offer was rejected, an agreement between the Premier League club and Marseille is set to be reached. Only a few minor details need to be ironed out and, with Ndiaye himself having already given the green light to the move to Goodison, this transfer looks to be a matter of when, not if.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle