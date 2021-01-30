Marseille fans storm training ground in club protest

Marseille fans have stormed the training ground in protest (Infos Francaises)

Marseille fans have stormed the team's training ground ahead of tonight’s crucial Ligue 1 match against Stade Rennais.

The dissatisfaction among OM supporters stems from a disagreement with the way the club's officials are running the club, while Andre Villas-Boas’ team are currently suffering from a poor run of form, with four successive defeats in all competitions heading into this weekend.

Marseille are expected to push for a top three finish and a place in next season’s Champions League, but currently sit in sixth and 13 points off third-placed Lille.

RMC Sport report approximately 150-200 supporters attempted to breach the Robert Louis Dreyfus centre.

While there was footage from the French outlet of some fans forcing their way in, with flares and firecrackers lit to create a blaze.

A march in the streets also saw banners raised by fans, one of which read: "(Club) directors, out", with OM president Jacques-Henri Eyraud specifically targeted too.

A turbulent time at the club has seen Villas-Boas admit he will likely not be at the club beyond the current campaign.

“With the current situation I think so,” said Villas-Boas. "It will be a year zero for the club next season. I think we all agree on that path.

"Yes [I will stay for the remainder of the season], unless [Head of Football] Pablo [Longoria] wants to fire me... I’m gonna be fired live on RMC!"