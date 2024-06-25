Marseille expects to recruit 10 players this summer

A busy summer awaits Olympique de Marseille with the president Pablo Longoria and his sporting advisor Medhi Benatia setting foot on a path that will see them dramatically reshape their squad ahead of the impending appointment of Roberto De Zerbi.

Vitinha (24) and Pape Gueye (25) have already left Marseille ahead of the transfer window officially opening on the 1st of July, while the club have agreed fees with Everton and Trabzonspor for Iliman Ndiaye (24) and Samuel Gigot (30) respectively.

La Provence reports that a number of other players are also on the market including Jordan Veretout (31) as they look to reduce their payroll by a third due to missing out on European football last season.

Departures will be met with incoming players as the club reportedly expects to recruit ten players this summer, with Lilian Brassier (24) from Stade Brestois thought to be the most likely to be the first to step through the doors at La Commanderie.

GFFN | Nick Hartland