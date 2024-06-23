Marseille end pursuit of Rayane Messi

Foot Mercato understands that Olympique de Marseille have pulled out of the race to sign Dijon FCO wunderkind Rayane Messi (17).

Whilst Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment as manager at Marseille is not yet officialised, the French club are nonetheless proceeding with their transfer plans. Lilian Brassier looks to be close to joining OM, despite Eric Roy’s claim that Les Phocéens have not contacted Stade Brestois regarding the transfer.

OM have also been looking to pull off a deal to sign Messi. The France youth international has one goal in four appearances for Dijon and despite his meagre playing time, his potential is clear. Marseille had been keen to sign him and had already agreed personal terms with the player, however, they have now been put off by Dijon’s financial demands.

Dijon were asking for over €4m for the forward, a price deemed too high by OM, who are unwilling to pay such a fee for a player that has just four professional appearances. The deal therefore looks to have collapsed.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle