Marseille confirm Roberto De Zerbi agreement

Marseille have confirmed plans to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach.

De Zerbi is set to take the reins at the Orange Vélodrome just months after ending a two-year spell with Brighton last month.

The Italian coach will sign a reported three-year contract with the Phocéens, who finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season.

“Olympique de Marseille announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with Roberto De Zerbi,” read a club statement.

“The club is currently working with all stakeholders to formalize the arrival of the Italian coach, as well as that of his staff, on the OM bench and prepare for his arrival in Marseille in the coming days.”

De Zerbi replaced Jean-Louis Gasset, who retired at the end of a caretaker spell after replacing Gennaro Gattuso in February.