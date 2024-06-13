Marseille close to signing Roberto de Zerbi

Ligue 1 side Marseille are close to sealing the signature of former Brighton and Sassuolo boss Roberto de Zerbi.

De Zerbi left Brighton at the end of the season and he has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. But Chelsea have hired Enzo Maresca, Erik ten Hag is staying at United and Vincent Kompany has joined Bayern.

SportItalia have reported that now Marseille are very close sealing a big move for De Zerbi. They have accelerated their move for the Italian in the last few minutes and De Zerbi is now quite happy to join the French side and he sees it as a step forward in his career.

An agreement is quite close and is expected to be done soon. Marseille would be De Zerbi’s stint away from Italy, after stints at Shakhtar Donetsk and Brighton. Marseille were previously linked with both Sergio Conceicao and Paulo Fonseca but their choice seems to have been made.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN