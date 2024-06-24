Marseille announce agreement with Roberto De Zerbi

Olympique de Marseille have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Roberto De Zerbi. The former Brighton and Hove Albion head coach is expected to be officially nominated as manager of OM soon.

Last season, Marseille burned through three managers. Marcelino lasted just a matter of games before departing in September after an incendiary meeting between the club’s fans and their hierarchy. Gennaro Gattuso replaced him but failed to right the ship before departing in February.

Les Phocéens completed the season with Jean-Louis Gasset at the helm. However, there was never a question of the former Ivory Coast man remaining at the club beyond his interim mandate. OM have a long-standing interest in De Zerbi that precedes this summer.

Available following his end-of-season departure from Brighton, Marseille turned to the Italian after the deal to bring in Sergio Coneceiçao stalled. The deal to bring De Zerbi to the Vélodrome is now close. The Ligue 1 side officially announced that an agreement in principle had been struck.

In a press release, OM added, “The club are currently working with all of the relevant parties to finalise the arrival of the Italian manager, as well as that of his staff and are preparing for his arrival in Marseille in the coming days.” Marseille look to have secured their man.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle