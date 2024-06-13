Advertisement

Marseille are in advanced negotiations with Roberto De Zerbi

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Olympique de Marseille have made Roberto De Zerbi the top priority as they continue their search for a new manager. 

Events have moved quickly in La Provence with Marseille reported to be in advanced negotiations with the Italian head coach, although a total agreement between the two parties has not yet been reached. 

Marseille are thought to have offered a three-year contract to the ex-Brighton manager after their pursuit of FC Porto’s Sérgio Conceição has been said to have cooled in recent days. 

The Porto-man appeared to be the aim for the club as they looked to turn the page on a disastrous season that saw them miss out on European football, and begin a new project. However, it appears as if that project may well be shaped by De Zerbi, a manager with a reputation for bringing exciting and ambitious football to each club he has taken charge of. 

GFFN | Nick Hartland