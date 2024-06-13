Marseille are in advanced negotiations with Roberto De Zerbi

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Olympique de Marseille have made Roberto De Zerbi the top priority as they continue their search for a new manager.

Events have moved quickly in La Provence with Marseille reported to be in advanced negotiations with the Italian head coach, although a total agreement between the two parties has not yet been reached.

Marseille are thought to have offered a three-year contract to the ex-Brighton manager after their pursuit of FC Porto’s Sérgio Conceição has been said to have cooled in recent days.

Marseille swoop for Roberto De Zerbi

The Porto-man appeared to be the aim for the club as they looked to turn the page on a disastrous season that saw them miss out on European football, and begin a new project. However, it appears as if that project may well be shaped by De Zerbi, a manager with a reputation for bringing exciting and ambitious football to each club he has taken charge of.

GFFN | Nick Hartland