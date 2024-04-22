Mars resident first woman to cross finish line at Disney World 10-miler

Emily Hensel of Mars was the first woman to cross the finish line at the Hakuna Matata 10-Miler at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday.

It was the second year in a row she won, and she beat her time from last year.

“It’s like a dream come true,’’ Hensel said after the win. “I absolutely love running. I love Disney. I love coming here with my family. And they were all hoping I would cross first since we came down here, so it just feels amazing that I was able to do it two years in a row.’’

