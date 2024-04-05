Mars Hill celebrates first boys basketball state championship

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Mars Hill boys basketball team won the Class 2A state championship in the beginning of March, but the celebration continued out in Florence on Thursday.

AHSAA director Alvin Briggs came to officially present the Panthers with their blue map and the Panthers got the celebrate the first state title in program history in front of their school and community.

Jeremy Pounders led his team to the championship and he says winning the title and all of this success still doesn’t feel real.

“I don’t know if it’s truly hit me that we won, and I was asked that today. I guess this is kind of a closure,” Pounders said. “We get presented the map and then have to hand it over to the school and I guess that just means it’s time to work for the next one. Just continue to do what got us here, our standard that we’ve set and these six seniors have set that standard.”

The Hazel Green girls and Buckhorn boys will have their state championship trophy presentations on Friday morning.

