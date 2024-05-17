Mars Hill baseball finishes season as Class 2A runners-up

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After winning game one of the class 2A championship series, Mars Hill lost the next two matchups against Ariton, so the Purple Cats won back-to-back state titles with the 6-1 and 11-6 wins. The Panthers finish the season as the state runners-up.

Even though the season didn’t end with the blue map like they wanted, Mars Hill head coach Josh Willingham is so proud of the fight his team showed this week at state and the entire season.

Bob Jones wins first ever baseball state championship

“The fight is unquestioned from these guys and this team and that’s what I’m proud of as a coach,” Willingham said. “To see that kind of competitive nature and fight that you have to have to be a successful team and this team was a success, even though it didn’t end with a blue map, it was a big success and like I said, today just wasn’t our day and that’s the way baseball goes sometimes.”

Congratulations to Mars Hill on a fantastic season!

North Alabama has one more baseball team still in the hunt for a state title; Hartselle will continue the 6A series against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.