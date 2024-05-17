Mars-Bethel Golf celebrates 60-year anniversary with new addition of ‘Cornhole Golf’

A local mini-golf and recreation center is celebrating its 60-year anniversary with a new addition to its facilities.

Mars-Bethel Golf in Butler County premiered a brand new patent-pending game on Thursday. It is a unique blend of mini-golf and cornhole named “Cornhole Golf.”

“This is an invention of mine I came up with about four years ago,” said Operator Joe Vivirito. “I threw the idea around and for seven days a week for about 18 months, Joey and I have been building everything you see here. My son Joey has been right by my side the whole time, and so many other family members.”

The course features a crashed UFO, purple tentacles and aliens, a press release said. The innovative new attraction adds one more accessible and affordable recreation option to the business which also offers a mini golf course, a 9-hole Par-3 course, and Soccer Golf.

“We are so excited to have a great new attraction for the community and the many visitors coming in this summer,” said Amy Pack, Executive Director of Butler County Tourism & Convention Bureau. “We are proud to have such a great family attraction and entertainment complex.

The course will be open to the public beginning Saturday, May 18.

