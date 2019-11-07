Marrow carries Hampton over Mid-Atlantic Christian 112-52

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) -- Jermaine Marrow had 30 points as Hampton rolled past Mid-Atlantic Christian 112-52 on Wednesday night.

Marrow entered needing just 13 points to reach 2,000 for his career, joining Rick Mahorn as the only players to do so in program history.

Edward Oliver-Hampton had 19 points for Hampton. Benjamin Stanley added 16 points. Greg Heckstall had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Hampton started the game on a 17-2 run and cruised.

Kevin Fletcher had 16 points for the Mustangs. Jabari Richardson added 14 points. Malik Galloway had 10 points.

Hampton takes on The Apprentice School at home on Tuesday.

