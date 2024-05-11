Marriotts Ridge girls lacrosse showcases offensive balance in 14-3 regional semifinal win over Howard

May 10—Marriotts Ridge girls lacrosse prides itself on being a well-connected group. A young team with several underclassmen starting, their chemistry and cohesiveness has progressed throughout the season.

Friday night with the top-seed Mustangs hosting a Class 3A South Region I semifinal, that connectivity reached new heights.

Marriotts Ridge had seven different goal scorers in a dominant 14-3 win over No. 4 seed Howard. The Mustangs (12-3) will host No. 3 Mt. Hebron, who defeated Long Reach, 18-4, in Friday's other regional semifinal, on Monday for the championship.

"I think we owe that to the leadership of the team and the seniors," Marriotts Ridge coach Amanda Brady said of the chemistry and confidence. "Them, embracing the younger players and giving them that confidence that they believe in them and that they knew they can do it. That just speaks to our chemistry and the culture here at Marriotts Ridge."

The Mustangs showcased that offensive depth in the first half with their first seven goals coming from seven different players. Meanwhile, Marriotts Ridge's defense suffocated Howard and prevented open opportunities. The Lions (7-7) struggled to find a rhythm.

The Mustangs built a six-goal halftime lead by dictating the pace and tempo of the game. They consistently communicated, aided by strong saves from Kaelyn Krozy.

Marriotts Ridge continued to pull away in the second half. Junior Sarah Fitter spearheaded that unselfishness with a game-high seven points (two goals, five assists). Fitter continually found teammates who moved off-ball.

"I made sure to keep my head up and looking for everybody," Fitter said. "Making sure they're cutting and looking for a pass right to the stick."

Freshman attacker Katie Leader was a major beneficiary of that off-ball movement. In her first career playoff game, Leader scored a game-high six goals, including five in the second half. Fitter facilitated three of those opportunities. After being face-guarded in the regular-season meeting with the Lions, Leader found more space in this matchup.

"It was definitely nerve-wracking," Leader said. "Today I was just able to connect and I was really excited. I think everyone else on the team, especially the captains, have made me feel comfortable. They've given me more confidence to go in and make those plays."

Howard #2, Avery Graham, runs the ball down the field in the 21st half.

Marriotts Ridge #1, Bella Boats runs a play, Howard #8, Jessica Vela defending in the 1st half.

Marriotts Ridge #4, Jenna Cratin scoreson this shot in the 1st half.

Marriotts Ridge #13, Sarah Fitter scored on this play in ythe 1st half.

Marriotts Ridge's Annelise Vetter races up the field after gaining possession of the ball in the second half of Friday's regional semifinal against Howard.

Marriotts Ridge #6, Chrish Vaxmonsky scores with this shot in the 1st half.

Marriotts Ridge #15, Allison Custer, scores on this play in the 1st half.

Howard #18, Emmie Williams scores in the 1st half.

Marriotts Ridge goalie #8, Kaelyn makes a save on a shot by Howard #28, Brynn Bartlett ion the 1st half.

Marriotts Ridge #20, Rachel Harper scores in the 1st half.

Howard #8, Jessica Vela scores on this shot in the 1st half.

However, Leader wasn't the only freshman to shine on the big stage. Fellow freshman Jenna Cratin added three points (two goals, one assist), including the game's opening goal, an early indication of the young Mustangs' belief on the playoff stage.

"That was huge," Brady said of the freshmen. "I think that just shows the depth of this team. They're really getting along very well, across all the grades. The chemistry here is great."

Many of those underclassmen will be introduced to the Route 99 rivalry on a playoff stage for the first time Monday. During the regular season, the Mustangs and Vikings battled in a 13-12 come-from-behind Marriotts Ridge win.

Monday night figures to be a similar story. It's something both Mustangs new and old are looking forward to.

"It's a big rivalry," Leader said. "I'm excited to play in it."

Fitter added: "I'm excited for the excitement that will hopefully go around the school and the team, bringing energy for the game."

Marriotts Ridge — 4 3 3 4 — 14

Howard — 1 1 0 1 — 3

Goals: MR- Katie Leader 6, Sarah Fitter 2, Jenna Cratin 2, Rachel Harper, Esther Yang, Chrish Vaxmonsky, Allison Custer; Ho- Brynn Bartlett, Emmie Williams, Jessica Vela. Assists: MR- Sarah Fitter 5, Esther Yang, Chrish Vaxmonsky, Jenna Cratin; Ho- Avery Lockwood 2, Courtney Brooks. Saves: MR- Kaelyn Krozy 6; Ho- Emma Antill 3.