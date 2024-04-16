Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse completes come-from-behind 10-9 win over No. 11 Mt. Hebron

Apr. 5—By Jacob Steinberg — jsteinberg@baltsun.com

Ian Murphy's confidence never wavered.

The Marriotts Ridge senior goalie hugged the post as Mt. Hebron senior midfielder Maverick Smith dodged toward goal with less than six seconds remaining. Splitting two Mustangs defenders, Smith leaped for a shot. Murphy positioned himself to give the prolific shooter a tough angle and stuffed the potential-game tying shot.

"The best player on the field, you just got to look at it and face it with no fear at all," Murphy said of his mentality. "Something that I do in goal is everybody is the same for me, every shooter. I just take away the factor that they say, 'Oh he's their best player.' I just make the save because I know I have that ability in me to do so."

His 12th save of the evening put the finishing touches on a 10-9 come-from-behind win over No. 11 Mt. Hebron.

Murphy tossed his stick aside, mobbed by a swarm of excited teammates in a narrow win over the Mustangs' Route 99 rival.

"I love it," Murphy said of the celebration. "I love it when they do that. I'm just so hype in the moment I don't know what's going on. Throwing my stick up has always been a celebration that I've done since I was little."

Marriotts Ridge (2-1, 2-0 Howard County) trailed for much of the game, including a two-goal deficit entering the fourth. Adopting a next-play mentality, the Mustangs tied the game 90 seconds into the fourth. Michael Machiran began the rally with a rocket left-handed shot from the wing. Forty-five seconds later, Mason Machiran drew a slide and found Christian Luke on the opposite side of the crease to even the score.

Their lead didn't last long as Will Kettering capitalized in transition off a Mustangs offside. Yet, Marriotts Ridge didn't flinch led by senior Quinn Jenkins. The veteran scored his third and fourth goals of the evening to give the Mustangs their first lead with 6:34 remaining.

Both goals were created off Jenkins' strong dodging ability, meandering around multiple defenders to create space.

"I just go with what I'm best at," Jenkins said. "I love dodging from X and when I go, I go hard."

Leading for the first time, Marriotts Ridge executed some of its best defensive sequences late. Several late Mt. Hebron turnovers aided the Mustangs' defensive effort. Despite those mistakes and playing without several top offensive weapons because of injury, the Vikings (2-3, 1-1) still had a chance to send the game to overtime.

Murphy, however, wouldn't allow it.

Marriotts Ridge goalie Ian Murphy awaits a shot from Mt. Hebron's Maverick Smith.

April 5, 2024 Marriotts Ridge #32, Bryce Pistorio, bends his stick over the leg of Mt. Hebron #23, Jonas Hulbert who is racing to scoop up a loose ball. Mount Hebron boys lacrosse at Marriotts Ridge. April 5, 2024 (Chris Berry — Freelance)

April 5, 2024 Mt. Hebron #25, Maverick Smith, is heavily guarded as he works the ball in front of the goal. Mount Hebron boys lacrosse at Marriotts Ridge. April 5, 2024 (Chris Berry — Freelance)

April 5, 2024 Mt. Hebron #4, Kyle Ratta, spins away from Marriotts Ridge defender #20, Scott Larson before setting his sights on the goal. Mount Hebron boys lacrosse at Marriotts Ridge. April 5, 2024 (Chris Berry — Freelance)

April 5, 2024 Mt. Hebron #4, Kyle Ratta, is pushed in the back by Marriott's Ridge #26, Josh Lindquist who gets called for an illegal block. Mount Hebron boys lacrosse at Marriotts Ridge. April 5, 2024 (Chris Berry — Freelance)

April 5, 2024 The shot of Mt. Hebron #10, Joey DiTomasso is deflected straight up over the goal by Marriotts Ridge Ian Murphy. Mount Hebron boys lacrosse at Marriotts Ridge. April 5, 2024 (Chris Berry — Freelance)

April 5, 2024 Marriotts Ridge #19, Quinn Jenkins, works to make some space before attempting a shot on goal. Mount Hebron boys lacrosse at Marriotts Ridge. April 5, 2024 (Chris Berry — Freelance)

April 5, 2024 Marriotts Ridge #22, Cooper Ellis, jumps to avoid the defensive sticks of Mt. Hebron as he works the ball towards the goal. Mount Hebron boys lacrosse at Marriotts Ridge. April 5, 2024 (Chris Berry — Freelance)

April 5, 2024 Mt. Hebron's #25, Maverick Smith, has his drive slowed by Marriott's Ridge defenders #6, Luke Holland and #32, Bryce Pistorio as he sets up the offense. Mount Hebron boys lacrosse at Marriotts Ridge. April 5, 2024 (Chris Berry — Freelance)

April 5, 2024 Mt. Hebron's #9, Tyer Tangires, weaves through the Marriotts Ridge defense before scoring. Mount Hebron boys lacrosse at Marriotts Ridge. April 5, 2024 (Chris Berry — Freelance)

"I think it's lack of focus, I think it's discipline," Mt. Hebron coach Mike McCarthy said of the mistakes. "Just some poor decision-making, lack of communication. We just didn't play well enough to win. Way too many unforced turnovers, throwing the ball away, missing groundballs. Marriotts Ridge outplayed us. They deserved to win."

On a cold, windy night, fierce rivals engaged in a close battle. The game was tied at 4 at halftime with Tyler Tangires spearheading the Vikings' attack and Jenkins leading the Mustangs. Mt. Hebron executed its best stretch of the game early in the third with Smith and Doug Cohen scoring seven seconds apart.

Yet, they were unable to sustain that momentum as Marriotts Ridge remained within striking distance. That early fourth quarter surge elevated the Mustangs' collective confidence as the intensity rose with each possession.

Jenkins' back-to-back goals pushed that belief to a new level. As the Vikings' mistakes mounted, Marriotts Ridge closed out a home-opening victory in the latest chapter between the two storied rivals.

"For us right now it's a good opportunity," Marriotts Ridge coach Matthew Richter said. "We came off a loss down at Broadneck. Our first county home game for us is very huge. We knew this game would go back and forth. I remember year's past, it's always this fun kind of game. They're a very good team. We played hard and fought tonight. We beat a very good Mt. Hebron team, so I'll take it. I'm excited for our guys. That's why they come here. To play lacrosse under the lights against our rival down the road."

Marriotts Ridge — 2 2 2 4 — 10

Mt. Hebron — 2 2 4 1 — 9

Goals: MR- Jenkins 4, Michael Machiran 3, Mason Machiran 2, Christian Luke; MH- Tangires 3, Smith 2, Ratta 2, Cohen 1, Kettering 1. Assists: MR- Mason Machiran 1 Quinn Jenkins; MH- Ratta 2, Smith 1, Kettering 1. Saves: MR- Murphy 12; MH- LeClaire 10.