MAFS UK's Jordan denies Luke's claims he cheated on Erica

Channel 4

Forget romantic squabbles and feuding partners, one of the biggest arguments on this year's Married At First Sight UK has been between two of the grooms, Luke and Jordan.

Two weeks ago it was reported Luke was removed from the MAFS UK experiment for getting into a physical altercation with another groom and ever since then Luke and Jordan have been throwing shade at each other on social media, and on screen we've seen their feud finally start to air. So what actually is all Luke and Jordan's beef about?

Here's a full timeline of Luke and Jordan's drama, starting with the most recent update:

2nd November 2023 - Jordan denies Luke's claims he cheated on Erica

Earlier this week Erica, who is married to Jordan on the show, appeared on an Instagram Live with comedian Kane Brown. While Erica was on the Instagram Live defending her relationship with Jordan, Luke left a comment alleging Jordan had cheated on her in a nightclub.

He said: "Are you forgetting Jordan cheated on you in a night club?"

Erica did not address Luke's comment, however Jordan later denied Luke's claim, telling The Mirror the accusations were false.

He said: "This false accusation is coming from a man who is desperately trying to ruin my relationship because he wrongly feels like I ruined his. Anyone who knows the situation knows what he is saying is not correct."

Wondering how it got to this point? Here's their full feud timeline below:

16th October 2023 - Luke is reportedly removed from the show

On 16th October it was reported by MailOnline Luke, 30, had been removed from Married At First Sight UK following a physical altercation with Jordan, 26.

A source told the publication: "Luke and Jordan struggled to get along from the moment they met, but no one was expecting them to clash like they eventually did.

"The cast attend a couples' retreat and during dinner things got particularly heated between them and later they come to blows inside Jordan's apartment.

"Channel 4 bosses had no choice but eject Luke from the programme, which consequently ended his wife Jay's time in the process... as per the show's rules you enter as a couple and leave as a couple."

Following the alleged fight, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond. During filming, an altercation occurred between two cast members which was defused immediately by the crew. All contributors involved were offered appropriate support.”

Channel 4

16th October 2023 - Luke accuses a cast member of being a 'snake'

Following the release of the fight between the pair, Luke took to Instagram Stories to complain about an alleged "snake" in the Married At First Sight UK cast whom he believed was selling stories about their time on the show to news publications.

He said: "I'm f***ing fuming by the way. First of all I want to apologise to the whole audience who watches Married At First Sight because we have obviously got a snake in the cast. Or snakes."

"I'm actually p***ed off for one. Not just for me but for you guys at home who actually tune in and it's been ruined for you guys. Everything has been ruined for you guys."

Luke followed up by saying reports of his alleged fight with Jordan were "exaggerated" but did not deny the fight had occurred or that he had been removed from the show. He added he would share his side of the story when he was able to, presumably after all episodes have finished airing.

19th October 2023 - The first hint of Jordan and Luke's feud begins on the show

During that explosive dinner party episode in which JJ and Ella revealed their feelings for each other leaving the whole group, and most notably, their spouses Bianca and Nathaniel stunned, we got the first glimpse of a feud starting between Jordan and Luke.

Jordan and Luke were seen discussing the situation between Ella and JJ, with Jordan saying he found the whole thing disrectpeful to Bianca and Nathanial, whereas Luke was showing support for his friend JJ.

Jordan said: "That's not a respectful situation to Bianca or Nathanial because they're flirting with each other. JJ said to Nathanial, 'It's not your business. It's not your business'. If you're flirting with another man's wife it's definitely his business."

Luke then attempted to defend JJ saying: "I do get what you're saying, but JJ took a step back purposely to gather his thoughts because he didn't know. He's got this attractive girl putting herself at him, who's his type from the off.

"As soon as Ella knew that, it was like 'Bam, I'm on you, I'm on you, I'm on you!' There's only so much pressure a man can hold when you're not getting on with your current wife. Do you know what I mean?"

Jordan continued and said he thought JJ should have spoken to Bianca ahead of the dinner party to let her know about Ella. However, Luke disagreed: "He didn't know. God, I think you're f***ing stupid mate!"

Jordan then retorted asking why Luke was making things personal with them.

Channel 4

Luke later took to social media to clarify his comments about pressure, saying: "I think people have misinterpreted this comment. The point I was making was that JJ was under pressure with his marriage failing and then more pressure with Ella so he needed a couple of days to look after his mental health. It’s not about being under pressure to cheat."

21st October 2023 - Jordan throws shade at Luke on TikTok

Things then began to escalate off camera and on social media, when Jordan shared a TikTok dissing Luke's comments about the pressure JJ was under.

Jordan claimed Luke's "mask was slipping" and called him "embarrassing".

"It’s actually embarrassing. He’s crying on his stories and in the comments section, calling people haters just because they disagree with him," he said on TikTok. "You’ll see over the next couple of weeks if anyone has a different opinion to Luke, he loses his head, he gets emotional," he said.

“That’s why he hates me. I don’t even know what point you were trying to make last night but I know full well, if you were in Bianca’s position, you would not like it. Check yourself, your mask is slipping."

22nd October 2023 - Luke responds to Jordan's TikTok with his own diss video

The drama doesn't end here, as Luke then posted a video in response to Jordan's TikTok with his own video on Instagram.

In the rather odd post Luke put a mop on his head in an attempt to mock Jordan, calling him a "Wish Grealish" and wore a football top in reference to many fans comments that Jordan looks like footballer Jack Grealish.

Luke then went onto call Jordan out for his comments, saying people would see Jordan's "true colours" in the coming weeks.

He also said: "Mr Wish Grealish, it looks like you can’t take my name out of your mouth. Me defending myself this week, mate, do not forget what you’ve done and what people are going to see this week coming."

24th October 2023 - Jordan posts another TikTok in response to Luke

Will this feud ever end? Jordan then responded to Luke's Instagram video with a TikTok of himself wearing fake tan, curling his eyelashes and wearing a T-Shirt that says 'Essex Boy.

He then went onto comment about Luke's comment about keeping his name out of his mouth and said: "You say ‘take my name out of your mouth’ well you started crying about me first.

"Have you seen yourself? You’ve got a mop on your head and you’ve dedicated your England shirt to me. I think you’re confused mate. You’re in for a shock over the next few episodes. There’s a reason you got booted off the show.”

26th October 2023 - Jordan tells Luke's wife Jay comments Luke made about cheating

Ok, now we can actually go back to drama happening on the show. In the most recent episodes the couples all headed off to a retreat.

During the retreat the grooms all gathered together and at one point Luke asked his fellow grooms if they would rob a bank if they could get away with it, which many viewers have taken to be code for cheating.

At the dinner party, which Luke left early as he was feeling unwell, Jordan and his wife Erica told Luke's wife Jay about Luke's comments about cheating.

The comments upset Jay, who later spoke to Luke about his words causing the pair to row and Luke was seen crying about the argument.

"It's the first chance somebody had to ruin it because I'm not there," he said.

The episode ended with a teaser for next week's episode which sees Luke storm to Jordan and Erica's apartment and bang on the door.

30th October - Luke is removed from MAFS experiment

The heavily rumoured physical altercation between Luke and Jordan was aired during the episode of Married At First Sight UK on 30th October. In the episode Luke was seen banging on Jordan's door before Jordan opened it and the pair got into a physical altercation that was broken up by a member of production.

Following the altercation, Luke and wife Jay did not initially join the couples at the penultimate commitment ceremony. At the end of the episode the pair arrived and Luke apologised for his behaviour, however Jordan did not accept his apology, explaining both himself and Erica were triggered by the altercation as it brought up uncomfortable memories from their past.

At the end of the commitment ceremony the experts said Luke, and subsequently his wife Jay, would have to leave the experiment as they did not condone his behaviour.

And it appears this isn't the end of the pair's feud, as following the episode Luke shared an Instagram Story in which he said: "Someone give them an Oscar". While he didn't confirm who he was referring to Jordan then reshared his Instagram Story and captioned it: "Says Mr Remorseful who said he was in the wrong, yet all he's done is brag about it since."

We've got a feeling this isn't the end of the pair's feud.

31st October - Luke claims production 'set up' fight with Jordan

After his time on Married At First Sight UK came to an end this week, Luke went onto appear on Jordan Brooks' Into The Barbershop podcast, where he claimed production "set up" his fight with Jordan.

Speaking on the podcast he said: "I can’t say too much because I don’t want to tarnish… but certain people going in my ear ‘look, you’re not going to look like a real man if you’re going to let someone get away with upsetting your missus on TV’ and all that. They were in my ear saying that sort of stuff, so I was getting f***ing p***ed off.

"They were like ‘come and see Jordan’, so obviously I assumed Jordan knew there was a camera crew coming down with me. So I went down there. I was at this point fuming, so I was like ‘bang, bang, bang’ on his door. Jordan opens the door, I’m fuming. This man has made my wife cry and tried to ruin my relationship. Even though I was at his door, I was told to go to his door, I hadn’t planned to go there."

Channel 4 has since responded to his claims, telling The Sun Luke wanted to chat with Jordan when they returned to the apartments, and so they facilitated the meet-up. They also emphasised they have a zero tolerance policy towards violence.

A spokesperson told the publication: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond. We have a zero tolerance policy towards violence and we take any behaviour of this nature very seriously.

"Luke wanted to speak with Jordan which we gave him the opportunity to do on return to the apartments. Following the events that unfolded, we took prompt action as soon as this incident occurred, and Luke was subsequently removed from the experiment."

Luke and wife Jay had their final appearance on the show on Monday night's episode.

Married At First Sight UK continues on E4



You Might Also Like