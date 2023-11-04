Married at First Sight UK couple tease details of their upcoming official wedding

Getty Images

Married at First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have teased details of their upcoming real wedding.

The couple met during the sixth series of the reality show back in 2021, with their relationship continuing past the conclusion of the experiment.

The couple have previously hinted at their wedding plans, and they have now confirmed in an interview with OK! Magazine that they will be tying the knot for real in December.

Getty Images

"I'm really excited about it, it's going to be a magical day, a Christmas wedding and everyone will be dressed up in black tie," said Adam.

"I wanted a really romantic theme, really cosy, so lots of candles, white flowers," Tayah added. "This wedding will be a lot more special, we could only have six people at our MAFS wedding so I'm looking forward to having all of our friends and family in the same room celebrating such a magical day and actually making it legal.

"We did want to get married at the same venue as before but we thought when it's in the UK you can never predict the weather."

Channel 4

The pair also spoke about the beginning of their relationship on MAFS, with Adam recalling: "It was one of the most nerve-racking things I've ever done, not only because of all the cameras being there but also to meet that person you're going to spend the next few months with, I was absolutely bricking myself."

He added: "We definitely had that first attraction, absolutely unbelievably and I remember telling producers she was out of my league... One morning I sat on the balcony [during their honeymoon] and I knew I was falling in love. I was sat there with tears coming down my face, it was mad."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

