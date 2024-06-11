Marreese Speights joins USF basketball staff

As personnel goes, USF men’s basketball has enjoyed a prosperous week.

Five days after his new six-year deal was announced, USF men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim announced that St. Petersburg’s Marreese Speights, who won an NCAA title (with the University of Florida) and NBA crown (with Golden State), has been hired as the Bulls’ new director of player development.

Speights, 36, spent the previous two seasons as an assistant at Georgia Southern. His glistening playing resume likely will precede him at USF.

A former standout at Gibbs and Admiral Farragut, Speights is one of 47 players in men’s hoops history to win an NCAA title and NBA championship. He was a seldom-used 6-foot-10 freshman for the Gators’ 2007 national title team, but averaged nearly a double double (14.5 points, 8.1 rebounds) the following season. He declared for the 2008 NBA draft, and was taken with the 16th overall pick by the 76ers.

Though he never averaged more than 10.4 points or 22.4 minutes in an NBA season, he hung around the league for 11 years (with six different teams), posting solid numbers (10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds) as a sixth man for the Warriors’ 2014-15 club that won the NBA title.

