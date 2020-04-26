Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown wins ESPN Celebrity Madden Tournament

It's to no surprise that even in the offseason Ravens' wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown continues his winning ways.

Brown was named ESPN's 2020 Celebrity Madden Tournament champion after beating Snoop Dogg on Sunday.

The king of Madden 👑@Primetime_jet takes down @SnoopDogg to win the ESPN Celebrity Madden Tournament! @ESPN_Esports pic.twitter.com/kEz2kSIVSV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 26, 2020

Brown, who played as the Ravens fought his way back from a 28-16 deficit to take down Snoop Dogg and the San Francisco 49ers 60-42.

.@SnoopDogg is HYPE 🔥



Another TD gives him a 28-16 lead heading into the half. @ESPN_Esports pic.twitter.com/lDIeyKR5cd



— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 26, 2020

Snoop Dogg got off to an impressive start, leading 28-16 at halftime but it didn't take long for Brown to come back intercepting two passes in the second half including a pick-six with Marcus Peters.

Brown's biggest play was when he used himself to return a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend the lead.

That'll do it 👀@Primetime_jet goes 99 yards with himself to extend the lead in the 4th. @ESPN_Esports pic.twitter.com/vaJW4VYyrc — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 26, 2020

Here are some of his best moments from the tournament.

In the opening round of the tournament Brown defeated rapper YG 43-14.

Brown followed up with 40-0 shutout victory over Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon in the quarterfinals.

Of course he didn't disappoint in the semifinals. Brown faced off against former UFC fighter Chris Weidman and it was a thrilling game to say the least.

Brown and Weidman exchanged a few words back and forth throughout the game.

"Don't ever disrespect me like that again."



Chris Weidman and Hollywood Brown exchanging words during the ESPN Celebrity Madden Tournament 👀 pic.twitter.com/OTSgknhuvo



— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 25, 2020

That was until Brown used teammate and league MVP, Lamar Jackson, to call ‘game' at least.

"I could score if I wanted to right now, Chris."



"Then do it!"



Hollywood Brown called game and is headed to the championship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HIwtz0ZJAV







— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 25, 2020

Brown received a donation to Feeding America in his name.

Congratulations Hollywood! Way to represent.

