Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown makes catch of the year to cut Titans lead

With the Ravens trailing by 11 with less than a minute before halftime, the Baltimore offense needed a spark.

Enter Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown.

On third-and-14 from the Titans 42-yard line, the rookie wide receiver hauled in one of the biggest catches of the Ravens' season. Take a look.

Brown's one-handed grab in between three defenders with 11 seconds remaining in the first half set up Justin Tucker for a chip-shot field goal. Tucker made the kick, trimming the Titans lead to just eight before the half.

Without Brown's catch, the Ravens would have been forced to attempt a 59-yard field goal. That distance is not out of Tucker's range, but far more difficult of a kick than the 22-yarder he hit after Brown's grab.

