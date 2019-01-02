Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will enter the draft

Offensive lineman Cody Ford isn’t the only Oklahoma player who declared for the draft this week.

Ford will be joined in the draft pool by Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who made his intentions known via a Twitter post on Wednesday afternoon.

Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in Lincoln Riley’s offense over the last two seasons.

That production has led some to predict Brown will come off the board in the first round of this year’s draft. He’s on the smaller side for receivers, but his speed and ability to make plays after the catch will likely appeal to offensive coaches around the league as they watch his tape and predraft workouts.