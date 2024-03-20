Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown on choosing Chiefs: ‘Pat was a big part of it’

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receivers left much to be desired last season, and general manager Brett Veach has made sure to upgrade his team’s weapons on the outside in free agency.

Kansas City inked former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals wideout Marquise Brown to a one-year, $7 million deal last week, marking Veach’s first major investment at the position.

The 26-year-old receiver addressed the media for the first time since signing with the Chiefs on Monday, and made it clear why he chose Kansas City over other teams that were interested in him.

“Pat [Mahomes] was a big part of it, being able to play with Pat, [Head] Coach [Andy] Reid, a winning culture,” Brown explained. “The offense… I felt like I could come in and I could help, I could fit in. All those things played a part, they were strong on me so there was mutual interest, that is very appealing.”

Brown continued, elaborating on Mahomes’ skill set and what the Super Bowl MVP does that made him excited to play for the Chiefs.

“The arm talent, the deep arm talent — it speaks for itself,” Brown said. “What can’t he do? He can extend plays, whatever he has to do to win a game I feel like I’ve watched him do it. From making those big plays to methodically moving down the field, to using his feet, to playing injured. Those are all qualities and traits of a guy you want to play for.”

Brown’s excitement to play in Kansas City was evident. Paired with Andy Reid, Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Rashee Rice, the sky is the limit for Brown as he endeavors to earn a high-dollar contract next year after playing on a one-season prove-it deal with the Chiefs.

