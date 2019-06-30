Marquise Goodwin wins “40 Yards of Gold”

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and Olympic long jumper Marquise Goodwin won the 40 Yards of Gold competition tonight, besting a field of other NFL players in a 40-yard dash tournament.

In the final, Goodwin defeated Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson. Goodwin’s victory is no surprise, given his Olympic pedigree and the 4.27-second 40-yard dash he ran at the 2013 Scouting Combine.

Saints receiver Ted Ginn, whose boast last month that he would race anyone for $10,000 first brought attention to the idea of an NFL 40-yard dash tournament, no-showed despite being listed on the event website as a confirmed participant. Among those who did attend were Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Jets receiver Robby Anderson, Broncos running back Khalfani Muhammad, Bears cornerback John Franklin, 49ers wide receiver Richie James, Vikings receiver Jeff Badet, Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes, free agent cornerback Jalen Myrick, free agent cornerback Rashard Robinson, free agent cornerback Charles James and free agent cornerback Terrell Sinkfield.

Organizers of the pay-per-view event claim Goodwin will receive $1 million for his victory, while winners of the first two rounds of races were purported to receive $25,000 each and winners of the third round were to receive $50,000 each.