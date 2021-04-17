What the Marquise Goodwin signing means for Bears’ draft plans

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears added some depth to their receivers room with the signing of veteran wideout Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal.

The Bears have a glaring need at the wide receiver position behind Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney. Especially given Anthony Miller appears primed to be traded from Chicago following failed expectations and his ejection in the wild-card playoffs earlier this year.

Goodwin, when healthy, possesses speed that makes him a deep threat, something that Chicago also has with Mooney. The only problem is they need a quarterback that can actually get those playmakers the ball. The Bears are hoping that guy is Andy Dalton, who they signed to a one-year deal this offseason, or perhaps a rookie in the NFL draft.

But despite the Goodwin signing, the Bears will be looking to add another receiver in the NFL draft later this month to fill that No. 3 role that could be vacated with the loss of Miller. With a talented receivers group in this year’s draft, Chicago could land a top wideout or perhaps add another late-round gem, like Mooney last year.

Goodwin should be a viable fourth option for the Bears behind Robinson, Mooney and likely a rookie. Hopefully Goodwin becomes the kind of option that Ted Ginn Jr. wasn’t last season.

The Bears have eight draft picks this season, including a pick in each of the first three rounds. With several positional needs, including receiver, cornerback, offensive tackle and quarterback, Bears general manager Ryan Pace has plenty of options for his top picks. And receiver should remain near the top of the list.

