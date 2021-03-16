Marquise Goodwin reverts back to 49ers, Eagles now cap compliant originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles didn’t need to release Marquise Goodwin.

But he and his cap hit are gone anyway.

In a strange transaction on Tuesday, the veteran receiver who opted out of the 2020 season reverted back to the 49ers. The official transaction wire says the trade reverted “per trade terms.” So apparently, a condition of the trade from last April was not met, which led to today’s news.

With Goodwin reverting back to the Niners, the Eagles will also shed his $4.28 million cap hit for the 2021 season.

And now with Goodwin’s cap hit gone, the Eagles are now officially salary cap compliant for the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m., according to a league source.

The Eagles were around $17.2 million over their adjusted cap figure a few days ago but that was before the Brandon Brooks restructure, the Brandon Graham extension and now Goodwin’s reverting.

Last April, the Eagles traded pick No. 190 to get Goodwin and pick No. 210.

The Eagles used that 6th round pick (No. 210) on Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho, who is no longer on the roster. The 49ers used No. 190 to draft TE Charlie Woerner out of Georgia.

Goodwin, 30, never played a snap in Philly, instead opting out for the 2020 season. The Eagles and Goodwin reportedly reached a restructured contract before he opted out last year but that restructure never went through.

