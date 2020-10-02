Marquise Goodwin posts cryptic tweet about wanting to play vs. 49ers

Goodwin posts cryptic tweet about wanting to play vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Marquise Goodwin won't be on the field at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night, but he really, really wishes he could play.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, who opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, apparently wants to face his former team in a bad way.

I never look forward to any game over the other... BUT... Out of all weeks, I wish I was playin this week 😤 — MG (@marquisegoodwin) October 2, 2020

Goodwin spent the last three seasons with the 49ers, but they traded him to the Eagles during the 2020 NFL Draft in April.

The most productive season of Goodwin's career came in 2017, his first year with the 49ers, when he caught 56 passes for 962 yards. Both are career highs. He also caught two touchdowns that season.

Over his final two seasons with the 49ers, Goodwin caught 35 passes for 581 yards and found the end zone five times.

In July, Goodwin decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, five months after he and his wife Morgan had a baby daughter. The Goodwins previously had lost two pregnancies to miscarriages.

"This is my reason, y'all," Goodwin said in a video posted on Twitter, while showing his newly born baby. "She is the reason I'm opting out for the season. After choosing football so many times, I feel I am inclined to make the right decision in choosing my family first.

"I won’t take the chance of experiencing another loss because of my selfish decision making," Goodwin said. "I can't do it. It's not something I'm willing to live with."

It's unclear if there was any animosity between Goodwin and the 49ers, but they didn't give him permission to seek out a new team shortly before they traded him to the Eagles.

It's possible Goodwin just wants a chance to show the 49ers what they are missing.

