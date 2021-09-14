Marquise Goodwin calls Bears’ lack of downfield plays in opener ‘challenging’

The Bears’ downfield passing attack was nonexistent against the Rams, where a conservative plan with quarterback Andy Dalton consisted of short, quick passes and pounding the rock with running back David Montgomery.

Dalton didn’t complete a pass over 10 yards against the Rams (going 0-for-2 and an interception). His longest pass attempt was 16 yards, and only 5 of his 38 attempts were for 10 yards or more. Dalton had just one pass attempt travel more than 15 yards.

The complete lack of a downfield passing attack is shocking considering Nagy’s emphasis on opening things up with the additions of speedy weapons like Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd.

Goodwin, who led the Bears with 45 yards on four receptions, was asked about the team’s lack of downfield plays against the Rams.

“It’s challenging,” Goodwin said. “But I mean, you just got to work with what you get. I don’t control the plays that are called. I don’t control anything but just going out and doing my job, and I just do it the best that I know how: fast.”

Chicago’s game plan was clear: run the ball and throw quick, short passes to keep Aaron Donald and the Rams’ pass rush at bay. But it also benefited All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“He’s a unique player, All-Pro, Pro Bowler, instinctive, especially in short spaces,” Goodwin said of Ramsey. “And us not running past 10 yards, that fell right into his hands I feel like.”

It sounds like a criticism of the offensive game plan, which was content to do the basics while relying on the defense to keep things close. Not exactly how you win football games in this day and age.

