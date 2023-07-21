Marquise Goodwin has blood clots in his legs and lungs

The Browns placed veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin on the non-football illness list Friday, and now we know why.

Blood clots in his lungs and legs will force Goodwin to miss the start of training camp, the team announced. Goodwin, who is entering his 10th season, began experiencing discomfort in his legs and complained of shortness of breath during organized team activities this spring.

A check-up revealed the clots.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” Goodwin said, via Anthony Poisal of the team website. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Goodwin, who signed with the Browns as a free agent this offseason, is uncertain when he can return to football activities. He plans to participate in meetings during training camp.

“It’s one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor’s control and out of the trainer’s control,” Goodwin said. “It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings. I’m grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control, and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”

Goodwin has appeared in 102 career games and has totaled 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns. He entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Bills in 2013 and also has played for the 49ers, Bears and Seahawks.