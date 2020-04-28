Marquise Goodwin already lining up races with Eagles' speedy wide receivers

New Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is fast.

He ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine,http://www.nfl.com/combine/profiles/marquise-goodwin?id=2539964 and is a former U.S. Track & Field competitor. Yeah, that kind of fast.

Eagles fans know about his speedy history, which is why the idea of racing his also-fast teammates came up in a Monday night YouTube Live Q&A Goodwin hosted on his own YouTube account.

Goodwin was fielding plenty of questions, and suggestions, from fans about what number he'll wear with the Eagles. He wore 88 with the Bills and 11 with the 49ers, but seems to be interested in a new number - in part, of course, because 11 is taken here in Philly.

When Goodwin mentioned 19 as one of the suggested numbers that he was considering, some fans let him know it's currently worn by second-year wideout JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

Goodwin's reaction?

"19 is taken?" Goodwin said slyly. "Mmkay. I gotta race him for it."

That's one way to solve it!

Later on, Goodwin was asked whether he's excited to play with also-very-fast Eagles legend DeSean Jackson, and his answer was pretty cool:

"Hell yeah. Yes. Why do I say it like that? I've been on cuz since... well, I don't know him personally. I ain't gonna cap. But I've been a big fan of his since he's been in the league. Since college, really. I got to meet D Jack my senior year in college, so I can't wait to play alongside him. We're gonna do some work, for sure."

Goodwin and Jackson are surprisingly similar in size - Goodwin stands 5-9, Jackson stands 5-10 - and play style, so it'll be awesome to see the two on the same team.

But suddenly, when a fan asked Goodwin about racing Jackson at some point, Goodwin didn't seem so interested in racing his teammates:

"I know y'all are excited about the speed and stuff, and it's cool, but I want to know: What is the infatuation with people wanting fast people to race? Like, answer that please."

Story continues

Goodwin knows Jackson is a quick dude, so that's probably a smart answer - self preservation! - but I still want to see that race. You know, for science.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Marquise Goodwin already lining up races with Eagles' speedy wide receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia