Marquise Goodwin agrees to one-year deal with Browns

The Browns are adding a veteran receiver.

After trading for Elijah Moore earlier this week, Cleveland has reached a one-year agreement with Marquise Goodwin, according to multiple reports.

Goodwin, 32, spent last season with the Seahawks. He caught 27 passes for 387 yards with four touchdowns in 13 games with two starts.

A third-round pick in the 2013 draft, Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo before signing with the 49ers in free agency in 2017. That was his best season, as he started all 16 games for San Francisco and caught 56 passes for 962 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Though Cleveland had Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones under contract at receiver, the club needed some more depth at the position. Now the Browns have added Moore and Goodwin this week to work with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns also have eight picks in the 2023 draft, starting with No. 74 overall in the third round.

