Marquise Gilbert, No. 1 JUCO safety, commits to Auburn

Bryan Harsin may preach going 1-0 but Auburn picked up two big wins today.

After starting the day by landing four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry, the Tigers closed it by landing Marquise Gilbert, the No. 1 JUCO safety in the country. Gilbert is the No. 7 JUCO player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, he chose Auburn over Tennessee and Florida State.

Gilbert is from Palm Coast, Florida, and plays for Hutchinson Community College. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Gilbert played in 10 games for the Blue Dragons this season and made 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, and broke up two passes. He has three years of eligibility remaining and is expected to sign with Auburn on Wednesday.

With the additions of Ausberry and Gilbert, Auburn’s recruiting class now has 14 commits and ranks 27th in the country and 10th in the SEC. He is the third safety in the class, joining four-star Tre Donaldson and three-star Caleb Wooden.

These additions were crucial to help bring positivity into the program after Bo Nix entered the transfer portal and three-star offensive lineman Drew Bobo flipped his commitment to Georgia.

You can find a list of when the rest of Auburn’s targets are expected to announce their decisions here.